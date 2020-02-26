Pelosi Supports Potential Bernie Nom, Dismisses Idea Of Losing House Majority

Latest
By
|
February 26, 2020 1:17 p.m.
On Wednesday afternoon, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said she doesn’t think 2020 frontrunner Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) would put Democratic control of the House in jeopardy if he were to win the nomination.

“Yes,” Pelosi replied when NBC News reporter Alex Moe asked if she would be comfortable with Sanders becoming the Democrats’ nominee.

“Do you have any concerns that you could lose the majority?” Moe asked.

“No,” the Democratic leader said.

In a separate interview with reporters, Pelosi expressed confidence in whatever outcome the presidential primary brings.

“I think whoever our nominee is, we will enthusiastically embrace, and we will win the White House, the Senate and the House of Representatives,” she said, according to the Washington Post.

Some Democrats have grown uneasy as Sanders continues to rise in the race, believing that the senator’s deeply left-wing platform could alienate moderate voters and hinder the party’s efforts to keep the House and flip the Senate.

Several of Sanders’ 2020 rivals have attacked him on that front, including former Vice President Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg.

During the primary debate on Tuesday night, Buttigieg argued that the Democrats who turned the House blue in 2018 are “running away from [Sanders’] platform as fast as they possibly can” to save their seats.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
Senior Designer: