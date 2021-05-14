Pelosi Isn’t Lifting House Floor Mask Mandate Citing Unvaccinated Lawmakers

Latest
As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new masking guidelines for vaccinated people, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said on Thursday that she wouldn’t be lifting a House masking requirement where vaccinations have not been completed. 

The decision was outlined in updated guidelines issued Thursday night by Congress’s attending physician Brian Monahan. The continued masking requirement, was quickly criticized by Republicans who have long defiantly challenged mask requirements. 

“It’s about control,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) told Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Thursday evening. “She wants to control the House.”

Pelosi has cited a group of unvaccinated House members as part of the decision to keep mask rules in place on the House floor.

When asked on Thursday, if the requirement to wear masks would be lifted amid newly-released guidance from the CDC that suggests fully-vaccinated individuals can safely unmask indoors, Pelosi said: “No. Are they all vaccinated?”

Pelosi said last month that about a quarter of lawmakers had yet to receive a vaccine against COVID-19, while acknowledging: “We cannot require someone to be vaccinated.”

Some Republicans have resisted vaccination because they already had COVID-19, although the CDC has still recommended vaccination for those who previously tested positive for the virus. Others, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) have publicly said they won’t get vaccinated.

Updated guidelines issued Thursday say that the mask mandate will continue on the House floor “until all Members and floor staff are fully vaccinated.” His update also notes that per the CDC, “recovery from natural infection is not equivalent to completion of a vaccination.”

Attending physician for Congress, Brian Monahan, added that fully vaccinated staffers and lawmakers can gather mask-free in other House office spaces.

 

Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University.
