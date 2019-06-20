Latest
41 mins ago
They’re Out There? Senators Got A Pentagon Briefing About UFO Sightings
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES - 2019/04/27: Photos of NRA Chief Executive and Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre, (L), former president of the NRA Oliver North (M) and chief lobbyist and principal political strategist for the Institute for Legislative Action Chris Cox (R) are on display during the during the third day of the National Rifle Association convention being held nearby. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
2 hours ago
NRA Suspends Chief Lobbyist For Alleged Coup Plot Against LaPierre
2 hours ago
Trump: It’s ‘Hard To Believe’ Iran’s Attack On Drone Was ‘Intentional’
news

Clyburn Apologizes For Accusing Pelosi, Hoyer Of ‘Tokenism’ On Staffs

on October 15, 2013 in Washington, DC.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images North America
By
June 20, 2019 2:53 pm

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) apologized to his fellow party leaders House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) for accusing them of employing “tokenism” in their staff hiring.

Tokenism is the practice of hiring a select few minorities to check the bare minimum boxes required to prove diversity.

Pelosi told the Washington Post that “of course” she accepted his apology. Hoyer said “well, he apologized” but added that Clyburn was “totally inaccurate. I mean, you’ve seen my staff. The irony is, my floor staff are all minorities — a Mexican, a Chinese American and an African American. I looked at him and said, ‘Jim, you’ve known me for 60 years. What are you saying?’”

Clyburn had said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal published Thursday that “tokenism was all right with [Pelosi and Hoyer],” adding that they don’t have experience with a “fully integrated staff.”

The congressman is now walking it back, saying that he was talking about the Hill at large and that “Nancy’s got a whole lot of black folks on her staff.”

“To the extent that that was not made clear, I apologize — I was not talking about their staff; I was talking about the broader caucus,” he added. “Our staffs are fine. The whole caucus is not fine.”

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: