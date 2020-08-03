Latest
1 hour ago
Manhattan DA Suggests He Is Investigating Trump Org For Fraud
NYTVIRUS - President Donald Trump makes remarks as he meets with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, in the Oval Office, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. ( Photo by Doug Mills/The New York Times)
2 hours ago
Trump Attacks Birx After She Issues Stark New Warning On COVID-19
3 hours ago
How a $175 COVID-19 Test Led to $2,479 in Charges

Pelosi Goes Off On Birx For Enabling Trump’s Bleach Fantasy On COVID

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) conducts a news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center on Friday, June 26, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images/POOL)
By
|
August 3, 2020 1:56 p.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) slammed one of President Donald Trump’s leading COVID-19 experts, Dr. Deborah Birx, again on Monday morning, saying that the doctor has “enabled” Trump’s disinformation crusade during the pandemic.

“I don’t have confidence in anyone who stands there while the President says ‘Swallow Lysol and it’s going to cure your virus,”’ the Democratic leader told CNN anchor Jim Sciutto, jabbing at the infamous moment when Trump claimed during a press briefing in April that the virus could be cured by injecting oneself with disinfectant. (Birx, who was present at the briefing, was seen staring utterly flabbergasted at Trump in the background).

“So if the President is saying these things, who’s advising him that this is okay and enabling that to happen while millions of people have died?” Pelosi asked.

To the House speaker’s point about Lysol, Birx downplayed Trump’s astonishing remark amid the backlash and chastised the media for covering it.

“It bothers me that this is still in the news cycle, because I think we’re missing the bigger pieces of what we need to be doing as an American people to continue to protect one another,” the doctor said several days after the briefing. “As a scientist and a public health official and a researcher, sometimes I worry that we don’t get the information to the American people that they need when we continue to bring up something that was from Thursday night.”

Pelosi first publicly put Birx on blast on Sunday when ABC News anchor Martha Raddatz asked if she had confidence in the health official.

“I think the President has been spreading disinformation about the virus and she is his appointee, so I don’t have confidence there, no,” Pelosi told Raddatz.

Birx pushed back against the Democratic lawmaker’s characterization of her on the same day in a CNN interview, stating “I have never been called Pollyannish or non-scientific or non-data-driven” and confirming that the virus is “extraordinarily widespread.”

Trump attacked Birx on Monday morning for her trouble.

“In order to counter Nancy, Deborah took the bait & hit us. Pathetic!” he tweeted.

Watch Pelosi below:

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30