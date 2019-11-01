Pelosi Anticipates Public Impeachment Hearings To Begin This Month

A day after the House voted to formally outline the impeachment inquiry process, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) says she expects public hearings related to the impeachment inquiry to begin this month.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV Friday, Pelosi said that although she “assume[s] there would be public hearings in November,” any impeachment case against the President “has to be ironclad.”

“I don’t know what the timetable will be — the truth will set us free,” Pelosi said. “We have not made any decisions on if the President will be impeached.”

In the meantime, Pelosi said that closed-door testimonies will continue on the condition that they remain “productive.”

Pelosi added that she doesn’t rule out the possibility of the impeachment inquiry extending into next year’s election cycle given how it’s possible for new investigative leads to arise.

“There is — I should say — a mountain of concerns to be brought up,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi also echoed a point she made on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” Thursday night when she said that the memorandum of the now-infamous July phone call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky made her realize that the call “was something that you could not ignore.”

“[The July phone call] changed everything in the public mind,” Pelosi said.

Watch Pelosi’s interview on Bloomberg TV below: