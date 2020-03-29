Pelosi Thinks The Coronavirus Stimulus Bill Is ‘Just A Down Payment’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) expressed that the $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill President Trump signed off on isn’t enough to combat the coronavirus outbreak, during an interview on CNN Sunday morning.

After saying that Trump’s “denial” early in the crisis was “deadly,” Pelosi told CNN’s Jake Tapper that she shares a similar sentiment with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) in reaction to the stimulus bill. Cuomo said he was “shocked” that the bill was “irresponsible” in addressing both his state and New York City’s needs as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to climb.

Pelosi agreed that more needs to be done beyond the bill Trump just signed, which she thinks was “just a down payment.”

“We had in the House bill $200 billion — the final bill was 150,” Pelosi said. “Neither amount was enough, because again, every single day the need grows.”

Pelosi added that she’s spoken to Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell and asked him to “do much more” because they have even more authority to do so since the passage of the bill.

Pelosi then urged the passage of another bill that meets the need “more substantially,” citing other issues that need to addressed regarding personal protective equipment, OSHA rules protecting workers, family and medical leave, and pensions.

The House Speaker also said that the bill’s classification of Washington, D.C. as a “territory” was “really cruel” due to how it received several hundred million dollars less in funding.

“Again, the states, the municipalities, hospitals, and other health-serving institutions, need more resources. It’s so self-evident,” Pelosi said, before saying that she understands Cuomo’s anger given how her home state of California also has “big needs.”

“Why should the states and why should these hospitals be having questions about whether they’re going to meet the needs — life and death needs?” Pelosi said.

