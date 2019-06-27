Pelosi Pleased With Census Ruling: ‘I Certainly Hope’ Citizenship Question Stays Off

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said she was pleased with the Supreme Court’s decision to temporarily block the inclusion of a citizenship question on the 2020 census.

“We have to make sure whether that question is on there or not, and I certainly hope it is not, but whether it’s on there or not that the American people come forward and be counted,” she said during her weekly press conference Thursday. “It would be a sad occurrence if people said, ‘well, since that’s on there, I’m not going to be counted.’ Because it means so much in terms of who we are as a nation in terms of what makes up America and who we are and how we address the needs of the American people.”

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld lower courts’ rulings blocking on the addition of a citizenship question on the U.S. census, but left open the possibility that it could be added in the future. Critics of the Trump administration’s census citizenship efforts have argued that the question would not only discourage minorities and non-citizens from participating in the census, but would also open the door for not counting noncitizens when drawing new congressional districts.