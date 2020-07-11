Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 20: Roger Stone, former adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives at E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse on February 20, 2020 in Washington, DC. Stone will be sentenced Thursday morning on his convictions for witness tampering and lying to Congress. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
1 hour ago
Roger Stone Celebrates Brazen Move By Trump To Commute His Sentence
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 25: Roger Stone, a former advisor to President Donald Trump, exits the Federal Courthouse on January 25, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Mr. Stone was charged by special counsel Robert Mueller of obstruction, giving false statements and witness tampering. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
16 hours ago
Coverup Complete: Trump Commutes Roger Stone’s Prison Sentence
President Donald Trump speaks during a news briefing at the White House, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
18 hours ago
Trump Threatens To Cut Funding From Schools Over ‘Radical Left Indoctrination’

Pelosi Calls Stone Commutation 'An Act Of Staggering Corruption'

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi presides over Resolution 755, Articles of Impeachment Against President Donald J. Trump as the House votes at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on December 18, 2019. (Photo by SAU... US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi presides over Resolution 755, Articles of Impeachment Against President Donald J. Trump as the House votes at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on December 18, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 11, 2020 11:30 a.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Saturday, condemned President Donald Trump’s decision to commute the sentence of his former adviser and longtime friend, Roger Stone, calling it, “an act of staggering corruption.”

Pelosi, vowing in a statement that Congress would take action to prevent any further unabashed attempts by the president to free convicted friends from serving out sentences, suggested that Stone was reaping a reward for standing by the president and committing his loyalty in a “cover up” of the president’s own criminal misconduct.  

 “Legislation is needed to ensure that no President can pardon or commute the sentence of an individual who is engaged in a cover-up campaign to shield that President from criminal prosecution,” Pelosi wrote, presumably referring to Stone’s conviction of charges for lying to Congress. Stone had been investigated during the Russia probe for his involvement in a Russian interference scheme in the 2016 presidential election. 

In addition to five counts of lying to Congress, Stone was charged with witness tampering and obstruction of an official proceeding. He was due to report to prison on Tuesday before Trump’s brazen reprieve of his sentence.

Republican Senator  Mitt Romney (UT) on Saturday also became one of the first Republicans in Congress to formally chastise the president following his decision calling it  and act “historic corruption.”

Ahead of the decision on Friday, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham (SC) weighed in about Trump’s consideration of clemency for Stone, tweeting his support for commutation, saying “it would be justified” for Trump to intervene, adding that Stone’s offenses were “non-violent” and “the first time.”

Trump defended his decision in a Saturday morning tweet, adding fuel to a White House narrative on Stone’s alleged victimization, saying that his friend was “targeted by an illegal Witch Hunt.” The comments are the latest in Trump’s warping of the justice system – making the institution of the rule of law into a political issue of right and left, baselessly claiming that it was Democrats – “the other side” – that are “criminals.”

Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
