‘I’m Never Afraid And I’m Rarely Surprised’: Pelosi Brushes Off McConnell Snide

Just one day after leading the charge to impeach President Trump in the House of Representatives, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) sat for an interview with Politico, brushing off Republican attempts to paint her delay in delivering the articles to the Senate as a sign of weakness.

On Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell suggesting she was “too afraid” to deliver a “shoddy work product” to the Senate, Pelosi said: “Oh pfft,” according to Politico. “Fear is never a word used with me. You should know right away. … I’m never afraid and I’m rarely surprised.”

On House Republicans at times obscure behavior during the House debate and vote on the articles of impeachment Wednesday: “Some of them don’t believe in the Constitution. … They didn’t act upon it, they acted completely against it. They believe in Donald Trump,” she told Politico.

On the recent increase in House Republican lawmakers announcing retirements: “It means that they know they’re gonna lose,” she reportedly said. “And if you win, you’re going to serve in the minority under a Democratic president. You may want to spend more time with your family.”