Latest
10 hours ago
Takeaways From The Last Democratic Debate Of The Year
13 hours ago
McConnell Says He And Schumer ‘Remain At An Impasse’ Over Impeachment Trial Process
14 hours ago
Graham Ambitiously Advises Trump To ‘Keep A Low Profile’ Amid Impeachment

‘I’m Never Afraid And I’m Rarely Surprised’: Pelosi Brushes Off McConnell Snide

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 19: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol December 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. Pelosi has not set the number of managers she will assi... WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 19: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol December 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. Pelosi has not set the number of managers she will assign to President Donald Trump's impeachment trial and has not said when she will send the articles over to the U.S. Senate. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 20, 2019 8:00 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Just one day after leading the charge to impeach President Trump in the House of Representatives, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) sat for an interview with Politico, brushing off Republican attempts to paint her delay in delivering the articles to the Senate as a sign of weakness.

On Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell suggesting she was “too afraid” to deliver a “shoddy work product” to the Senate, Pelosi said: “Oh pfft,” according to Politico. “Fear is never a word used with me. You should know right away. … I’m never afraid and I’m rarely surprised.”

On House Republicans at times obscure behavior during the House debate and vote on the articles of impeachment Wednesday: “Some of them don’t believe in the Constitution. … They didn’t act upon it, they acted completely against it. They believe in Donald Trump,” she told Politico.

On the recent increase in House Republican lawmakers announcing retirements: “It means that they know they’re gonna lose,” she reportedly said. “And if you win, you’re going to serve in the minority under a Democratic president. You may want to spend more time with your family.”

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a senior newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: