Pelosi Announces House Manager Team Led By Schiff, Nadler

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announces impeachment managers for the articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill January 15, 2020, in Washington, DC, next to Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler(L)D-NY and Adam Schiff(D-CA), the House Democrat who led the Trump investigation.
By
|
January 15, 2020 10:12 a.m.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the seven members of her caucus who will serve as impeachment managers in the Senate trial of President Donald Trump. They are:

  • House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA)
  • House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY)
  • Rp. Val Demings (D-FL)
  • Rep. Zoe Logren (D-CA)
  • Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO)
  • Rep. Sylva Garcia (D-TX)
  • Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY)

The team of Democrats will be in charge of making the House’s case against Trump in the Senate trial expected to begin next week. Last month, the House adopted articles of impeachment that alleged Trump abused his power with his Ukraine pressure campaign and that he obstructed Congress by stonewalling the investigation into the Ukraine matter.

“I don’t think we could be better served than by the patriotism and the dedication of the members that I am naming this morning,” Pelosi said at a press conference unveiling the team.

Wednesday’s announcement kicks into gear what is expected to be the final phase of impeachment-related activity in the House. Later today, after a very short floor debate, the House will vote on a resolution naming the floor managers.

After the managers are approved, the House will notify the Senate that it is ready to send its impeachment case over. Once the Senate informs the House that it is ready to receive the articles, the managers will physically walk the articles over to the Senate side of the Capitol and will read aloud the articles on the Senate floor.

 

Tierney Sneed (@Tierney_Megan)  is a D.C.-based investigative reporter.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
