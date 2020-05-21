Pelosi And Schumer Request Trump Lower Flags When US COVID Deaths Reach 100K

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Chuck Schumer (D-NY) sent a letter to President Donald Trump on Thursday calling for flags to be flown at half staff once the number of deaths from the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. reaches 100,000.

The Democratic leaders noted in the letter that the country “mourns the deaths of nearly 100,000 Americans from COVID-19.”

“Respectful of them and the loss to our country, we are writing to request that you order flags to be flown at half staff on all public buildings in our country on the sad day of reckoning when we reach 100,000 deaths,” they wrote. “It would serve as a national expression of grief so needed by everyone in our country.”

More than 93,000 Americans have died from the virus, according to John Hopkins University’s tracker on the pandemic.