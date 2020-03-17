Trump Adviser Shills For Money During Coronavirus Prayer Session

Paula White, President Donald Trump’s spiritual adviser and head of the White House’s “Faith and Opportunity Initiative” program, asked for money Tuesday during a coronavirus prayer session.

Trump’s “spiritual adviser” (and head of the White House’s “Faith and Opportunity Initiative” program) Paula White asked for cash during a coronavirus-related prayer session this afternoon. “Maybe you’d like to sow a $91 seed… Or maybe $9. Or whatever God tells you to do.” pic.twitter.com/zUoeufRhda — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) March 17, 2020

As soft music played in the background, White monologued about the importance of churches in a time of crisis before asking for donations to her personal ministry.

“Maybe you’d like to sow a $91 seed, and that’s just putting your faith with Psalm 91,” White said. “Or maybe $9. Or whatever God tells you to do. If you want to be a blessing to Paula White Ministry or City of Destiny, we would love for you to help us and stand with us. We’d love for you to stand with your church.”

Earlier this week, White was scheduled to headline a conference in Phoenix, Arizona that reportedly offered “supernatural protections” against the coronavirus.

The Freedom from Religion Foundation wrote to Arizona’s attorney general to shut down the event and cited promotional materials that have since been removed from the website.

“Instead of scuttling a large mid-April gathering at the Phoenix Convention Center, organizers of the ‘Decade of Awakening’ gala featuring megapreacher Paula White have sent out a fresh advertisement for nonrefundable tickets, along with assurances that the event will include ‘supernatural protections’ against the coronavirus, as well as a ‘cure for every virus and plague,” they wrote.

The event has since been cancelled.

White is a televangelist from Florida who was Trump’s friend and personal pastor for many years before formally joining his administration in 2019. She is a believer in the “prosperity gospel,” that personal wealth and good health are a direct result of God’s will. Per the New York Times, she has set up meetings for White House officials and conservative pastors, in an attempt to help Trump keep his evangelical bloc firmly behind him ahead of 2020.