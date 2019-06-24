Paul Ryan Has Left Congress But He’s Still Praising Trump

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) spent a lot of time defending President Trump while he was in Congress, and it seems he’s still hesitant to criticize the leader of his party.

During a discussion with PBS’ Judy Woodruff Sunday at the Aspen Ideas Festival, she asked if Trump is the leader of the Republican Party. Ryan answered that he is before offering effusive praise for the President.

“He’s not taking any crap. I mean, he’s taking on political correctness. He’s taking fights that a lot of people want to see fought,” Ryan said. “The forgotten man that he speaks to is a person that finally feels like they’re being taken seriously, they’re being paid attention to. And he’s concerned about their issues.”

“That is the guttural core of what I would call the party base right now, the Trump base,” Ryan added.

Yet when asked if Trump sets a good example for kids, Ryan demurred.

“I answered your question,” he said.

Watch via PBS — Ryan starts talking about Trump at the 57 minute mark.