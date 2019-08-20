Why Is Paul Ryan Moving His Whole Family From Wisconsin To DC Now?

Latest
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images North America
By
August 20, 2019 8:28 am
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) is moving his family from Wisconsin to Washington, D.C. to live in a rented home in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, Politico reported.

An aide confirmed to Politico that Ryan would be living in the home temporarily and that the family would be spending time at both homes.

“Now in the private sector, Paul and his family are temporarily renting a house in Maryland, and he’ll be spending time there as well as their family home in Janesville,” the aide told Politico.

It’s not immediately clear why he’s moving, but the transition is significant for the famously homesick ex-lawmaker.

Ryan took great pains while in office to make it clear that his home was in Wisconsin and not D.C., opting to sleep in his office during the week for the two decades he was in Congress and returning home to Wisconsin nearly every weekend.

