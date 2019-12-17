Report: Manafort Hospitalized For Cardiac Event

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been hospitalized for a cardiac event as he serves out his prison sentence, according to an ABC report Tuesday.

Two sources familiar with Manafort’s situation told ABC News that Manafort, who is 70 years old, is stable and could be released from the local hospital he’s been staying at in central Pennsylvania since Thursday soon.

Although Manafort had a court appearance scheduled Wednesday, his attorney Todd Blanche was informed that he would not appear. Blanche told ABC News that he has not been in contact with Manafort since early last week, but was updated on his condition Tuesday afternoon.

Manafort is currently serving a seven-year-sentence for charges related to former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and is set for release in 2024.

