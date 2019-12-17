Report: Manafort Hospitalized For Cardiac Event

Latest
October 16, 2017
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 27: Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, arriving to his arraignment in New York County Criminal Court, plead not guilty to state mortgage fraud charges on June 27, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 27: Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort arrives to his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court, on June 27, 2019 in New York City. Manafort pleaded not guilty to mortgage fraud and other ... NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 27: Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort arrives to his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court, on June 27, 2019 in New York City. Manafort pleaded not guilty to mortgage fraud and other criminal charges filed by New York state authorities. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images) MORE LESS
December 17, 2019 1:13 p.m.
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been hospitalized for a cardiac event as he serves out his prison sentence, according to an ABC report Tuesday.

Two sources familiar with Manafort’s situation told ABC News that Manafort, who is 70 years old, is stable and could be released from the local hospital he’s been staying at in central Pennsylvania since Thursday soon.

Although Manafort had a court appearance scheduled Wednesday, his attorney Todd Blanche was informed that he would not appear. Blanche told ABC News that he has not been in contact with Manafort since early last week, but was updated on his condition Tuesday afternoon.

Manafort is currently serving a seven-year-sentence for charges related to former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and is set for release in 2024.

Read ABC News’ report here.

Summer Concepcion
