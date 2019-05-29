Trump Campaign Manager Attacks Amash: ‘Grandstanding Swamp Creature’

Latest
UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 14: Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., talks with reporters outside a meeting of House Republican Steering Committee meeting in Cannon Building, November 14, 2014. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Why Is This Republican Congressman Following White Nationalists On Twitter?
Will Nadler Subpoena Mueller To Testify? ‘Um….’ He Says
on May 4, 2018 in Dallas, Texas.
NRATV Firm Makes Noise About Ending NRA Contract
news

AFP/Getty Images
By
May 29, 2019 3:21 pm

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale attacked Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) on Wednesday, calling the Republican lawmaker “another Grandstanding Swamp Creature” in a Trump-esque tweet.

“If Phony @justinamash were a TRUE libertarian, he wouldn’t stand for abuse of FBI power, spying, & bogus dossiers funded by political foes and fed to secret FISA courts,” Parscale tweeted. “He is just another Grandstanding Swamp Creature auditioning for the approval of the liberal media.”

Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel had a similar response to Amash earlier in the day when she accused Amash of “grandstanding.”

Amash is the only congressional Republican who’s pushed for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, and he tweeted on Wednesday that “the ball is in our court, Congress” after special counsel Robert Mueller explained why he couldn’t charge Trump with any crimes.

