Trump Campaign Manager Attacks Amash: ‘Grandstanding Swamp Creature’

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale attacked Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) on Wednesday, calling the Republican lawmaker “another Grandstanding Swamp Creature” in a Trump-esque tweet.

“If Phony @justinamash were a TRUE libertarian, he wouldn’t stand for abuse of FBI power, spying, & bogus dossiers funded by political foes and fed to secret FISA courts,” Parscale tweeted. “He is just another Grandstanding Swamp Creature auditioning for the approval of the liberal media.”

Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel had a similar response to Amash earlier in the day when she accused Amash of “grandstanding.”

You're right, Justin. Instead of grandstanding, there's a LOT of work Congress (you) can do. You can start with:

*ratifying #USMCA

*funding border security

*merit-based immigration reform

*an infrastructure bill

*passing legislation to lower drug prices

Amash is the only congressional Republican who’s pushed for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, and he tweeted on Wednesday that “the ball is in our court, Congress” after special counsel Robert Mueller explained why he couldn’t charge Trump with any crimes.