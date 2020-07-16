Parscale Demoted As Trump’s Dismal Poll Numbers Continue To Sink

Latest
By
|
July 16, 2020 7:47 a.m.

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday night that his campaign manager, Brad Parscale, would be replaced by deputy campaign manager Bill Stepien.

“I am pleased to announce that Bill Stepien has been promoted to the role of Trump Campaign Manager,” Trump tweeted. “Brad Parscale, who has been with me for a very long time and has led our tremendous digital and data strategies, will remain in that role, while being a Senior Advisor to the campaign.”

Trump claimed a second win “should be a lot easier” because “our poll numbers are rising fast.”

In fact, the campaign shake-up comes as Trump’s anemic approval ratings sink ever lower as a result of his feeble response to COVID-19 and his bombastic response to the recent anti-police brutality protests. Consequently, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has been crushing Trump in the polls ahead of the November elections.

On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal and NBC News released a joint poll showing Biden ahead of Trump by a whopping 11 points among voters. Meanwhile, the same survey revealed that the President’s disapproval rating had jumped to 56 percent.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera) is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
