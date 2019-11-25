Parnas Hands Over Video, Audio Recordings That Include Trump, Giuliani

The House Intelligence Committee now has access to several video and audio recordings as well as photographs that include President Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani, ABC News reported.

The records were provided to the committee by Lev Parnas, the friend of Giuliani who was recently arrested over alleged campaign finance violations. Parnas is also believed to have played a crucial role in the Giuliani-led effort to get Ukraine to investigate the Biden family in exchange for military aid. It’s unclear what exactly the documents reveal and the committee only just got access to the information last week, ABC News reported.

“We have subpoenaed Mr. Parnas and Mr. [Igor] Fruman for their records. We would like them to fully comply with those subpoenas,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) told CNN Sunday.

According to ABC, the audio, video and photographs were given to the committee in response to its subpoena of Parnas, who also handed over several other physical records in both English and Ukrainian. Several other relevant evidence is reportedly in the possession of Southern District of New York investigators.