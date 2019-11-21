Parnas Assisted Nunes’ Investigations In Europe

Ed MacMahon, attorney for indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, said that his client helped arrange meetings and interviews for Rep. Devin Nunes’ (R-CA) “investigations” in Europe in 2018.

According to the Daily Beast, Nunes traveled around Europe with a coterie of aides from November 30 to December 3, costing $63,000 in government funds.

It is not clear exactly what the investigations entailed, but the trip coincided with Nunes’ mania about discrediting the Mueller probe.

Nunes has just as ardently been trying to undermine the impeachment inquiry, reiterating day after day that it’s a Democratic “circus” born out of nothing more than hate for President Donald Trump. He has also infused the process with a steady stream of hard-to-decipher conspiracy theories, including the bogus notion that Ukraine — and not Russia — meddled in the 2016 election on Hillary Clinton’s, not Trump’s, behalf.