Snarks And Recreation: Actor Tells Off McConnell For Using His Image

“Parks and Recreation” star Adam Scott wants Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) team to stop using his image to boost McConnell’s conservative agenda.

Scott told off McConnell on Wednesday after the GOP leader’s 2020 reelection campaign tweeted a GIF of a winking Ben Wyatt, Scott’s “Parks and Rec” character, in response to a report of President Donald Trump declaring he’d fill an empty Supreme Court seat by 2020.

“Dear Mitch McConnell & all those representing him,” the actor tweeted. “Please refrain from using my image in support of anything but your own stunning & humiliating defeat.”

When the Team Mitch account replied with a screenshot of an embarrassing (fictional) headline about (fictional) Wyatt, Scott shot back with a (non-fictional) photo of a (non-fictional) McConnell posing in front of an enormous Confederate flag with a smile.

McConnell’s other notable attempt to connect with The Youths was somewhat more successful when his campaign tweeted an image of McConnell plastered on a “Narcos” ad, a reference to GOP West Virginia candidate Don Blankenship calling the leader “cocaine Mitch.”