Pam Bondi Says Trump Likely Won’t Testify In Impeachment Inquiry

UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 2: Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, attends a rally with Florida governor candidate Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., and other GOP candidates at the Hillsborough County Republican Party office in Tampa on November 2, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
November 20, 2019 9:38 a.m.
Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi believes that President Trump likely won’t testify before the House committees probing impeachment.

During an interview with “CBS This Morning” Wednesday morning, Bondi said that Trump “did nothing wrong.”

On Monday, Trump said in a tweet thread that he will “strongly consider” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) suggestion that he testify before the House committees probing impeachment — but in written form.

“Of course he wants to testify because he did nothing wrong. Do I think it’s likely he’s going to testify? Probably not,” Bondi, who is working with the White House on impeachment strategy, said. “Because no one would advise him to testify — this is a sham court.”

When pressed on whether Trump knew EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland well, Bondi inaccurately said three times that Sondland is the “ambassador to Ukraine.”

“He was ambassador to the Ukraine, he is ambassador to the Ukraine and the President knows him,” Bondi said. “The President does not know him very well. He’s a short-term ambassador. Of course he knows him.”

Earlier this month, the White House hired Bondi and former Treasury Department spokesman Tony Sayegh to handle communications related to the impeachment inquiry.

Watch Bondi’s remarks below:

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
