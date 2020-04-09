Latest
5 mins ago
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson ‘Continues To Improve’
32 mins ago
Weekly Unemployment Claims Hit 6.6 Million As U.S. Grapples With Outbreak
55 mins ago
Grassley Requests Trump Provide Legitimate Reason For Firing Intelligence Watchdog

Oxfam Warns Half A Billion People Could Be Pushed Into Poverty From Coronavirus

MUMBAI, INDIA - APRIL 7: Foodbacks distributed to the needy and poor people during lockdown at Dharavi, on April 7, 2020 in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)
By Associated Press
|
April 9, 2020 9:08 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

LONDON — Oxfam is warning that half a billion people in the developing world could be pushed into poverty as a result of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

In the run-up to three key international economic meetings next week, the anti-poverty campaigning group has urged richer countries to step up their relief efforts.

In a report based on research at King’s College London and the Australian National University, Oxfam is calling on world leaders to agree an ‘Economic Rescue Package for All’ to keep poor countries and poor communities afloat. Among the measures it is recommending is the immediate cancellation of $1 trillion worth of developing country debt payments in 2020.

Jose Maria Vera, Oxfam International Interim Executive Director says “for poor people in poor countries who are already struggling to survive there are almost no safety nets to stop them falling into poverty.”

 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: