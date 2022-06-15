Latest
7 mins ago ago
Election Denier Becomes GOP Nominee For Nevada’s Top Election Official
5 hours ago ago
A Far Right Law Enforcement Movement Is Fueling The Effort To Infiltrate Voting Machines
17 hours ago ago
Report: Turning Point USA Funded Guilfoyle’s $60K Speaking Fee At Jan. 6 Rally

New Mexico GOP County Commission Refuses To Certify Primary Election Results

Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin waves an American flag while riding a horse up Sixth Avenue on May 1, 2020 in New York City. (Gotham/Getty Images)
By
|
June 15, 2022 9:35 a.m.

New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver (D) asked the state’s Supreme Court to force the GOP-controlled Otero County Commission to certify the primary election results on Tuesday.

Toulouse Oliver’s emergency petition to the court came a day after all three members of the commission – which includes “Cowboys For Trump” leader Couy Griffin – voted against certifying the results on the basis of MAGA conspiracy theories about Dominion voting machines. The commission didn’t provide any evidence of the machines corrupting the elections, which were held on June 7.

“The post-election canvassing process is a key component of how we maintain our high levels of election integrity in New Mexico and the Otero County Commission is flaunting that process by appeasing unfounded conspiracy theories and potentially nullifying the votes of every Otero County voter who participated in the primary,” Toulouse Oliver said as she was announcing her emergency petition on Tuesday.

The secretary of state also noted that in addition to refusing to certify the election results, the Otero County commission also voted last week to stop using ballot drop boxes and the state’s voting machines despite having no legal authority to do so.

Toulouse Oliver warned that her office was preparing a criminal referral to the New Mexico attorney general’s office on “these willful violations of the Election Code by county officers and their willful failure or refusal to perform their duties under the Election Code.”

The Otero commission is notorious for its efforts to help ex-President Donald Trump undermine the legitimacy of the elections process and falsely claim the 2020 election was stolen.

The commission attempted to do a sham “forensic audit” of the 2022 election results, though its contract with the auditor was ultimately cancelled – but not before the House Oversight Committee opened an investigation into the fake audit.

Additionally, Griffin was found guilty of trespassing on Capitol grounds during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Read Toulouse Oliver’s emergency petition below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: