READ: Gov’t Watchdog’s Opening Remarks On Conway’s ‘Egregious’ Hatch Act Violations

The House Oversight Committee on Monday published Office of Special Counsel chief Henry Kerner’s opening statement ahead of his hearing on White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway’s alleged Hatch Act violations.

Kerner, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, submitted a scorching report on June 13 recommending that Conway be fired for her “persistent, notorious, and deliberate” violations of the Hatch Act, which bars executive officials from engaging in political activity.

Now Kerner is slated to defend his recommendation in front of Congress on Wednesday, the Daily Beast first reported. The Oversight Committee also asked Conway herself to testify on the OSC’s finding, but the Washington Post reported that the White House has blocked her from appearing.

“As stated in OSC’s 2019 report to the President, Ms. Conway’s egregious and repeated Hatch Act violations, combined with her unrepentant attitude, are unacceptable from any federal employee, let alone one in such a prominent position,” the OSC head is slated to say in his testimony. “Her conduct hurts both federal employees, who may believe that senior officials can act with complete disregard for the Hatch Act, and the American people, who may question the nonpartisan operation of their government.”

The committee warned Conway that it will vote to subpoena her if she doesn’t show up on Wednesday.

Read Kerner’s full statement below:

This post has been updated to include the Washington Post’s report.