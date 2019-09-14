Trump Confirms Osama Bin Laden’s Son Killed In US Counterterrorism Operation

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 12: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media prior to a departure from the White House September 12, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
By
|
September 14, 2019 10:27 am
President Trump confirmed in a statement released Saturday morning that the son of Osama bin Laden was killed in a U.S. counterterrorism operation in the Afghanistan/Pakistan region.

Hamza bin Laden, propelled by his father’s role in the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States, was believed to be an emerging leader of the al-Qaeda militant group.

“Hamza bin Ladin, the high-ranking al-Qa’ida member and son of Usama bin Ladin, was killed in a United States counterterrorism operation in the Afghanistan/Pakistan region,” President Trump said in a statement Saturday. “The loss of Hamza bin Ladin not only deprives al-Qa’ida of important leadership skills and the symbolic connection to his father, but undermines important operational activities of the group. Hamza bin Ladin was responsible for planning and dealing with various terrorist groups.”

It is unclear when Hamza bin Laden was killed. Reports emerged earlier this summer indicating he was dead, but the information was not confirmed by the White House.

Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a newswriter for TPM based in New York.
