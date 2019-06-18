Orlando Sentinel’s 2020 Endorsement: Definitely Not Trump

The Orlando Sentinel’s editorial board on Tuesday endorsed, well, anyone else over President Donald Trump for 2020.

“Some readers will wonder how we could possibly eliminate a candidate so far before an election, and before knowing the identity of his opponent,” the editorial reads. “Because there’s no point pretending we would ever recommend that readers vote for Trump. After 2½ years we’ve seen enough.”

The non-endorsement ripped Trump for repeatedly lying to the public and his “war on decency” with his attacks against allies and embrace of dictators like Kim Jong-Un.

As the editorial board noted, the Sentinel has long endorsed Republican candidates for president except for the elections held in 2004, 2008, and 2016. It endorsed Mitt Romney over President Barack Obama in 2012.

The board clarified that this non-endorsement isn’t necessarily a Democratic endorsement by default and that it would be open to endorsing an unlikely Romney or John Kasich campaign should they defeat Trump in the GOP primaries.

“We’d even consider backing Trump if, say, he found the proverbial cure for cancer or — about as likely — changed the essence of who he is (he won’t),” the board wrote.