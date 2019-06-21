Oregon Calls In Out-Of-State Help To Round Up Rogue Republicans

Latest
AFP/Getty Images
June 21, 2019

Oregon state police said that they’re calling on “out-of-state resources” to round up Republican state senators who fled the statehouse Thursday to prevent a vote on major climate change legislation.

Per U.S. News and World Report, starting Friday, the rogue lawmakers will be fined $500 each day they aren’t present as punishment for stalling the vote. Luckily for them, supporters have already dumped over $16,308 into a GoFundMe.

“It is absolutely unacceptable that the Senate Republicans would turn their back on their constituents who they are honor-bound to represent here in this building,” Gov. Kate Brown (D) said in a statement.

