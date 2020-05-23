Oops: WH Press Secretary Accidentally Flaunts Trump’s Bank Info During Briefing

Who says the White House is hostile to the notion of transparency?

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany got a little too honest with the media during Friday’s press briefing as she touted President Donald Trump’s $100,000 donation from his salary to the Department of Health and Human Services’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Here’s the check amounted to $100,000 that will go directly from President Trump and his paycheck that he does not take but rather donates it to various noble initiatives, including in honor of COVID this time and those who have passed and the studies underway,” McEnany told reporters while holding up the check, putting Trump’s private bank account and routing numbers on full display.

White House spokesperson Judd Deere lashed out when reporters pointed out the blunder.

“Leave it to the media to find a shameful reason not to simply report the facts, focusing instead on whether the check is real or not,” he said in a statement.

Watch McEnany below:

WH press secretary shows Trump's $100,000 check to HHS. pic.twitter.com/o474dW0oZG — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) May 23, 2020