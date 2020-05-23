Latest
Attorney Dana Nessel, surrounded by her family, announces her bid for Michigan Attorney General in Braun Court Ann Arbor on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press/TNS)
1 hour ago
Michigan AG Accuses Trump Of Having A ‘Real Issue’ With Women Leading State
on August 4, 2017 in Washington, DC.
3 hours ago
Sessions Finally Fires Back At Trump: ‘You’re Damn Fortunate’ I Did My Job
20 hours ago
ICYMI: Weekend Reads From TPM

Oops: WH Press Secretary Accidentally Flaunts Trump’s Bank Info During Briefing

(Screenshot: White House/YouTube)
By
|
May 23, 2020 1:43 p.m.

Who says the White House is hostile to the notion of transparency?

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany got a little too honest with the media during Friday’s press briefing as she touted President Donald Trump’s $100,000 donation from his salary to the Department of Health and Human Services’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Here’s the check amounted to $100,000 that will go directly from President Trump and his paycheck that he does not take but rather donates it to various noble initiatives, including in honor of COVID this time and those who have passed and the studies underway,” McEnany told reporters while holding up the check, putting Trump’s private bank account and routing numbers on full display.

White House spokesperson Judd Deere lashed out when reporters pointed out the blunder.

“Leave it to the media to find a shameful reason not to simply report the facts, focusing instead on whether the check is real or not,” he said in a statement.

Watch McEnany below:

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30