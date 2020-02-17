Latest
SDNY Mulls New Charges Against Parnas That Could Pull Giuliani Deeper Into Scheme
ANNAPOLIS, MD – JANUARY 22: Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg visits Maryland Lawmakers in Annapolis on January 22, 2019. Bloomberg talked with the media inside the State House.(Photo by Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)
17 hours ago
Here’s How 2020 Dems Spent Their Sunday Piling On Bloomberg
19 hours ago
Conway: Bloomberg’s Alleged Sexist Remarks ‘Far Worse’ Than Trump’s

Oops: Trump Camp Posts Pic Of Giant Crowd Near Air Force 1 From Bush Era

Air Force One takes off with President George W. Bush aboard after attending the NASCAR Nextel Cup Daytona 500 on February 15, 2004 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jonathan Ferr... Air Force One takes off with President George W. Bush aboard after attending the NASCAR Nextel Cup Daytona 500 on February 15, 2004 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 17, 2020 10:50 a.m.
On Sunday, Trump reelection campaign manager Brad Parscale posted, then deleted, a post with a photo purporting to show a giant crowd near President Donald Trump’s Air Force One at the Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series race.

“.@realDonaldTrump won the #Daytona500 before the race even started,” Parscale tweeted with the photo of the plane taking off at Daytona International Speedway (seen above).

He deleted the post several hours later and replaced it with a new photo with the same caption after Twitter commentators pointed out that the photo was actually taken on February 15, 2004 during President George W. Bush’s visit to the Daytona 500.

“I am unfortunately not there today, but apparently I won the Daytona 500 photography before the race even started,” Jonathan Ferrey, the photographer who took the 2004 photo, told CNN.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
