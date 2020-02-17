Oops: Trump Camp Posts Pic Of Giant Crowd Near Air Force 1 From Bush Era

On Sunday, Trump reelection campaign manager Brad Parscale posted, then deleted, a post with a photo purporting to show a giant crowd near President Donald Trump’s Air Force One at the Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series race.

“.@realDonaldTrump won the #Daytona500 before the race even started,” Parscale tweeted with the photo of the plane taking off at Daytona International Speedway (seen above).

He deleted the post several hours later and replaced it with a new photo with the same caption after Twitter commentators pointed out that the photo was actually taken on February 15, 2004 during President George W. Bush’s visit to the Daytona 500.

“I am unfortunately not there today, but apparently I won the Daytona 500 photography before the race even started,” Jonathan Ferrey, the photographer who took the 2004 photo, told CNN.