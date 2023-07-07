One Step Closer: DC Bar Panel Recommends Giuliani Be Disbarred

Rudy Giuliani should be disbarred for bringing “frivolous” and “destructive” cases alleging voter fraud in the 2020 election, a committee of the D.C. bar said on Friday.

But this determination is not the last stop in the multi-year saga over Giuliani’s role in filing lawsuits seeking to invalidate swathes of votes in service of Trump’s attempt to reverse his 2020 loss.

The report formalizes and details what the panel decided last year: that Giuliani should be disbarred. The recommendation goes on to the D.C. bar’s board of professional responsibility, and then the Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

The report focuses on a lawsuit that Giuliani filed in Pennsylvania, in which he claimed that “systemic voter fraud” should block the state from certifying its results.

“He claimed massive election fraud but had no evidence of it,” the report reads. “By prosecuting that destructive case, Mr. Giuliani, a sworn officer of the Court, forfeited his right to practice law.”

The panel found that Giuliani violated two rules of professional conduct, one having to do with bringing a frivolous proceeding, and another relating to conduct “prejudicial to the administration of law.”

The committee said it considered Giuliani’s past: his NYC mayoralty, his presence during 9/11, and his work for the Justice Department in the 1980s.

“But all of that happened long ago,” the panel found. “He sought to disrupt a presidential election and persists in his refusal to acknowledge the wrong that he has done.”