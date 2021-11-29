Omar Hangs Up On Boebert After GOP Rep Repeats Non-Apology For Racist Trolling

The beef between Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO) isn’t over.

On Monday, Omar hung up on Boebert after the far-right extremist repeated her non-apology to Omar over the phone after calling the Minnesota Democrat “the jihad squad.”

In an Instagram post, Boebert said she called Omar after she had “reflected” on her remarks to her supporters last week. Boebert is seen in a video telling a false story about getting into an elevator at the Capitol with a Capitol Police officer and snarking that they would be safe because Omar wasn’t carrying a backpack. Boebert claimed that when Omar entered the elevator, “I looked over and I said ‘Oh look, the jihad squad decided to show up for work today.’”

Boebert claimed that during her call with Omar on Monday, she told Omar that she never wants to say something that would offend someone’s religion. Boebert then claimed that she reiterated her non-apology of a statement that she previously issued, saying that she apologizes to the Muslim community — but not to Omar herself.

“She said she still wanted a public apology because what I had done wasn’t good enough,” Boebert said on Monday. “So I told Ilhan Omar she should make a public apology to the American people for her anti-American, anti-Semitic, anti-police rhetoric. She continued to press and I continued to press back.”

Omar confirmed the heated exchange in a statement, saying that she hung up on the Colorado Republican.

“Today, I graciously accepted a call from Rep. Lauren Boebert in the hope of receiving a direct apology for falsely claiming she met me in an elevator, suggesting I was a terrorist, and for a history of anti-Muslim hate,” Omar said. “Instead of apologizing for her Islamophobic comments and fabricated lies, Rep. Boebert refused to publicly acknowledge her hurtful and dangerous comments. She instead doubled down on her rhetoric and I decided to end the unproductive call.”

Omar also demanded GOP leadership to condemn Boebert’s actions.

“To date, the Republican Party leadership has done nothing to condemn and hold their own members accountable for repeated instances of anti-Muslim hate and harassment,” Omar said. “This is not about one hateful statement or one politician; it is about a party that has mainstreamed bigotry and hatred. It is time for Republican Leader McCarthy to actually hold his party accountable.”

Omar’s statement comes after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Friday issued a statement that did not condemn Boebert.

“She has apologized for what she said and has reached out to Congresswoman Omar to meet next week,” McCarthy said in a statement on Friday. “I spoke with Leader Hoyer today to help facilitate that meeting so that Congress can get back to talking to each other and working on the challenges facing the American people.”

McCarthy has gone easy on the far-right faction of the GOP as he looks to make a bid for House speaker if the GOP retakes the majority in next year’s midterm elections.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Friday night claimed that she had a “good call” with McCarthy after repeatedly complaining that he had not “fought” hard enough for her or Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), referring to the House’s vote to condemn and nix committee assignments from both of them for social media posts musing the execution of Democratic lawmakers.

McCarthy has also stood by Gosar, accusing Democrats of an “abuse of power” before the House voted to censure the Arizona Republican earlier this month.