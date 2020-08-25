Latest
8 hours ago
On First Night Of RNC, GOPers Pounce On ‘Cancel Culture’ In Unison
8 hours ago
Apocalypse Now: GOP Convention Night One Is Doom-And-Gloom Sesh Focused On Dem ‘Horror’
12 hours ago
What A Mess! Official Says Falwell Leaving Liberty; Falwell Says He’s Not

Okay, Now It’s Finally Official: Falwell Says He’s Leaving Liberty U After All

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. participates in a town hall meeting on the opioid crisis as part of First Lady Melania Trump’s "Be Best" initiative on March 5, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Et... Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. participates in a town hall meeting on the opioid crisis as part of First Lady Melania Trump’s "Be Best" initiative on March 5, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 25, 2020 7:47 a.m.

It seems like the chaos over the fate of embattled Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr., who is currently embroiled in a sex scandal with his wife Becki and their former pool boy, at the Evangelical school has finally come to an end.

After a head-spinning evening that saw Falwell defiantly deny reports of his ouster at Liberty while the school claimed that he had, in fact, resigned, Falwell finally confirmed to ABC News late Monday night that he had submitted a letter of resignation to the school’s board of directors.

Additionally, Falwell told ABC News that he was “never called to be a pastor” after Giancarlo Granda, the Falwells’ ex-pool boy and business partner, told Reuters on Monday afternoon that the Evangelical leader used to participate in his wife’s extramarital affair with Granada as a voyeur of their sexual escapades.

“My calling was to use my legal and business expertise to make Liberty University the evangelical version of Note Dame,” Falwell said. “Some of us are called to be preachers, that wasn’t mine.”

“I was called to make Liberty University the greatest Christian university’s in the world and I couldn’t have done that as a preacher,” he added.

Earlier on Monday evening, Falwell had told Virginia Business that reports of his resignation were “completely false.”

Liberty issued a statement claiming that the Evangelical leader had “agreed to resign” but “following media reports about the resignation, withdrew it.”

“I call upon the University community and supporters to be in prayer for the University and for all its leadership, past, present and future, as we walk with the Lord through this stormy time of transition,” acting Liberty University President Jerry Prevo said in the press release.

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30