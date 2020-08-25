Okay, Now It’s Finally Official: Falwell Says He’s Leaving Liberty U After All

It seems like the chaos over the fate of embattled Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr., who is currently embroiled in a sex scandal with his wife Becki and their former pool boy, at the Evangelical school has finally come to an end.

After a head-spinning evening that saw Falwell defiantly deny reports of his ouster at Liberty while the school claimed that he had, in fact, resigned, Falwell finally confirmed to ABC News late Monday night that he had submitted a letter of resignation to the school’s board of directors.

Additionally, Falwell told ABC News that he was “never called to be a pastor” after Giancarlo Granda, the Falwells’ ex-pool boy and business partner, told Reuters on Monday afternoon that the Evangelical leader used to participate in his wife’s extramarital affair with Granada as a voyeur of their sexual escapades.

“My calling was to use my legal and business expertise to make Liberty University the evangelical version of Note Dame,” Falwell said. “Some of us are called to be preachers, that wasn’t mine.”

“I was called to make Liberty University the greatest Christian university’s in the world and I couldn’t have done that as a preacher,” he added.

Earlier on Monday evening, Falwell had told Virginia Business that reports of his resignation were “completely false.”

Liberty issued a statement claiming that the Evangelical leader had “agreed to resign” but “following media reports about the resignation, withdrew it.”

“I call upon the University community and supporters to be in prayer for the University and for all its leadership, past, present and future, as we walk with the Lord through this stormy time of transition,” acting Liberty University President Jerry Prevo said in the press release.