State GOPers Aren’t Done Punishing Republicans Who Bucked Trump

Months after former President Trump was acquitted of “incitement of insurrection,” the Ohio Republican Party is reportedly set to vote on a resolution this week to censure GOP lawmakers who voted to impeach Trump, which includes Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH), according to Fox News.

The Ohio GOP’s vote on the censure resolution that slams the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump comes amid House Republicans threatening to oust Cheney as conference chair. The third-ranking Republican has found herself in hot water with GOP lawmakers for refusing to bend to the will of the former president well after he’s left office. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has repeatedly refused to go to bat for Cheney amid Republicans’ outrage in the aftermath of her vote to impeach Trump.

According to Fox News, the censure resolution gripes that Trump’s second impeachment trial — which happened after the then-President incited the mob behind the deadly Capitol insurrection by pushing falsehoods of widespread election fraud — was “unfairly expedited” and served “no purpose beyond further dividing this country.”

The resolution urges Republicans to “unify as a party” and uphold the Constitution and “rule of law” before voting to censure House Republicans who voted “to support the unconstitutional, politically motivated impeachment proceeding” against Trump, according to Fox News.

The other eight Republican members of Congress named in the resolution include Tom Rice (R-SC), Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), Fred Upton (R-MI), Peter Meijer (R-MI), John Katko (R-NY), David Valadao (R-CA), Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA) and Dan Newhouse (R-WA) — all of whom Trump blasted during his remarks at CPAC in February.

The Ohio GOP’s censure resolution will be addressed during a Friday meeting, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Other Republican lawmakers have been censured following their votes to convict Trump, who was ultimately acquitted of “incitement of insurrection.”

Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Richard Burr (R-NC), were censured by the GOP in their respective home states for voting in favor of the former president’s impeachment in February.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) narrowly avoided being censured by the Utah Republican Party during the party’s organizing convention last weekend after getting audibly booed at the event.