Latest
1 hour ago
Takeaways From This Campaign’s Biggest Democratic Debate
4 hours ago
House Will Not Hold Full Vote On Impeachment Inquiry
5 hours ago
Former Rep. Pete Sessions Subpoenaed Over Giuliani Contacts

Ocasio-Cortez To Endorse Sanders’ Bid For Democratic Nomination

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (2nd R), Democrat of New York, speaks alongside US Senator Bernie Sanders (2nd L), Independent of Vermont, and Representative Ilhan Omar (L), Democrat of Minnesota, during a pr... Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (2nd R), Democrat of New York, speaks alongside US Senator Bernie Sanders (2nd L), Independent of Vermont, and Representative Ilhan Omar (L), Democrat of Minnesota, during a press conference to introduce college affordability legislation outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, June 24, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 15, 2019 11:06 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is set to endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) bid for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination Saturday at a rally in Queens, New York, according to reports.

A spokesperson for the freshman congressman confirmed the news to The Washington Post, saying “We’re looking forward to Saturday.” CBS News also confirmed the expected endorsement.

Like Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez identifies as a Democratic Socialist, though she’s waited until now to formally endorse the senator. Ocasio-Cortez volunteered for Sanders’ presidential bid in 2016.

Sanders hinted at the endorsement during the Democratic presidential primary debate on Tuesday night, saying there would be a “special guest” at the weekend rally.

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: