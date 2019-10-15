Ocasio-Cortez To Endorse Sanders’ Bid For Democratic Nomination

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is set to endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) bid for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination Saturday at a rally in Queens, New York, according to reports.

A spokesperson for the freshman congressman confirmed the news to The Washington Post, saying “We’re looking forward to Saturday.” CBS News also confirmed the expected endorsement.

Like Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez identifies as a Democratic Socialist, though she’s waited until now to formally endorse the senator. Ocasio-Cortez volunteered for Sanders’ presidential bid in 2016.

Sanders hinted at the endorsement during the Democratic presidential primary debate on Tuesday night, saying there would be a “special guest” at the weekend rally.