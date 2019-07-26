Latest
AOC, Pelosi To Meet Friday After Turbulent Few Weeks

July 26, 2019 7:39 am
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) will meet Friday after the freshman congresswoman reached out presumably to smooth out some tensions lingering from a few weeks ago.

According to USA Today, Pelosi has tried to both downplay and express positivity about the meeting.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Pelosi said. “I have a steady stream of members coming through my office and I’ll look forward to her visit as well.”

Ocasio-Cortez struck a similar tone, saying that “It’s nothing too climactic — just trying to make sure we have an open line of communication and get on the same page.”

A few weeks ago, the two exchanged jabs through the press after Ocasio-Cortez — and the other members of the squad — publicly broke with House leadership on border legislation.

The caucus has become more unified since then, coalescing around the four congresswomen — especially Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) — after President Donald Trump launched racist attacks against them. Pelosi called them “our sisters” while urging her members to rally behind the squad.

Pelosi tweeted out a picture of the two after the meeting:

