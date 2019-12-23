Obama Hypes Warren To Wealthy Donors Reluctant To Support Her

Last month, former President Barack Obama indicated that he would support any Democrat who ends up winning the primary election. But Obama has reportedly gone the extra mile to prop up one candidate in particular to wealthy donors: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

According to The Hill, Obama has told some of the party’s wealthiest contributors that they must still fully support Warren if she becomes the nominee, despite the fact that she’s spent much of her campaign denigrating billionaires and Wall Street.

Obama has intentionally stopped short of endorsing Warren in these settings, people close to the former president told the Hill. But he has gone out of his way to hype her experience and capabilities. Warren used to work as an assistant to Obama in his administration and helped establish one of his legacy changes– the establishment of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

“He obviously thinks she’s very smart,” a Democratic donor told the Hill. “He thinks her policy ideas matter. And I think he sees her running the campaign with the most depth.”

Read The Hill’s full report here.