14 hours ago
Trump Intends To Ban Copies Of NYT, WaPo Newspapers From White House

October 22, 2019 8:09 am
President Trump plans to bar copies of the New York Times and Washington Post newspapers from the White House.

During an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Monday evening, in which he spouted off on the same litany of topics he spent his Monday Cabinet meeting raging about, Trump made a notable side comment about his least favorite media outlets.

“Look, they give Pulitzer prizes to people who got it wrong, okay? All these people from the New York Times, which is a fake newspaper, we don’t even want it in the White House anymore, we’re going to probably terminate that and the Washington Post,” he told Hannity. “They’re fake. You take a look at the New York Times and you take a look at the reporting they do– it turned out to be all wrong.”

It’s unclear what report exactly President Trump is referencing in the interview. He later mentioned an apology letter that he claims the Times sent to its readers after the 2016 election. The Times has repeatedly pushed back against this particular Trump perfidy. After the 2016 election, the Times’ publisher sent a letter to subscribers saying the media overall underestimated Trump’s popularity among voters, calling his win “unexpected.”

Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a senior newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
