Latest
28 mins ago
Huh? Trump Dubiously Claims That Ivanka Has Created 14 Million Jobs
51 mins ago
How Rudy Giuliani And His Indicted Buddies Stormed The ’18 Midterms
2 hours ago
Top Trump Official Touted Bogus Credentials, Including A Fake TIME Magazine Cover

NYT: Trump Has Talked About Firing IG Who Reported Whistleblower Complaint

Michael Atkinson, Inspector General of the Intelligence Community, before his hearing in front of the House Intelligence Committee during a closed door briefing on October 4, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call... Michael Atkinson, Inspector General of the Intelligence Community, before his hearing in front of the House Intelligence Committee during a closed door briefing on October 4, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
November 12, 2019 4:47 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Donald Trump has reportedly discussed with aides whether to fire Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson for disloyalty.

The New York Times reported on Tuesday that Trump has been privately complaining about Atkinson after he reported to Congress the whistleblower complaint flagging Trump’s infamous July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Atkinson’s decision to do so lay the groundwork for the House impeachment inquiry into Trump’s attempt to leverage military aid to pressure Ukraine into investigating his political opponents.

Trump, who appointed Atkinson to his post in 2017, reportedly saw the inspector general’s decision as an act of disloyalty. An unnamed source told the Times Trump has thus been weighing firing Atkinson in recent weeks.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: