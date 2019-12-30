Latest
2 hours ago
‘Poor Judgement’ And ‘Fear Of Reprisal’ Fueled Corrections Officers’ Nazi Salute Class Photo, Probe Finds
2 hours ago
Judge Throws Out Bolton Deputy’s Lawsuit Over House Subpoena, Declares Case Moot
4 hours ago
‘Auditory Hallucinations’ Led To Hanukkah Stabbing, Lawyer Says, As Feds Point To Anti-Semitism

NYT: Pompeo, Bolton, And Defense Sec. Esper Tried To Convince Trump To Release Ukraine Aid

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton listen to President Donald Trump address the Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking at the White House on October 11, 2018. (... Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton listen to President Donald Trump address the Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking at the White House on October 11, 2018. (Photo credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 30, 2019 3:09 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, then-National Security Adviser John Bolton, and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper reportedly tried to persuade President Donald Trump to release the congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine that he had frozen.

The New York Times reported on Sunday that the three senior officials had met with Trump in the Oval Office on a “late-August day,” in the Times’ words, so that they could each explain why it was important for Ukraine to receive the nearly $400 million in aid.

An unnamed official told the Times that Bolton told Trump the aid was “in America’s interest.”

Esper reportedly assured the President that much of the funds went to purchasing U.S.-manufactured military equipment and that the aid was therefore an asset to the country.

“This defense relationship, we have gotten some really good benefits from it,” he said, according to the Times.

However, Trump was reportedly unconvinced, telling his top officials that Ukraine is “a corrupt country” and that “[w]e are pissing away our money.”

The President continued to hold up the funds until September 11, when he abruptly released them after Democrats announced an investigation into the unexplained aid freeze.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: