Latest
1 hour ago
Timeline: How Trump’s Effort To Hold Onto Federal Records Gradually Became Public
1 hour ago
DOJ Subpoenas Trump WH Lawyer Eric Herschmann In Jan. 6 Probe
5 hours ago
Federal Judge Rejects Graham’s Motion To Quash Fulton County Subpoena

Giuliani Is A Target In Fulton County Probe

An attorney for Giuliani told TPM that they had learned their client is a target on Monday.
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani (C) and his son Andrew Giuliani (C R) depart St. Patrick's Cathedral following the funeral of officer Wilbert Mora on February 2, 2022, in New York. - Mora, 27, along with par... Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani (C) and his son Andrew Giuliani (C R) depart St. Patrick's Cathedral following the funeral of officer Wilbert Mora on February 2, 2022, in New York. - Mora, 27, along with partner Jason Rivera, were killed on January 21, as they responded to a domestic violence emergency. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 15, 2022 1:51 p.m.

Prosecutors with the Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney’s office told attorneys for Rudy Giuliani that he is a target in their criminal investigation into election interference, an attorney for Giuliani told TPM.

Prosecutors on Monday told Bill Thomas, a Georgia attorney for Giuliani, that Giuliani was considered a target, Costello told TPM. Giuliani is scheduled to appear before the investigation’s grand jury on Monday.

Costello told TPM that Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor assigned to the probe, told Thomas that Giuliani was a target on Monday. The New York Times first reported the move.

The Georgia investigation, run by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, has focused on attempts by Trump and his allies and attorneys to subvert the election results in Georgia.

A grand jury empaneled to investigate the matter has called multiple high-profile witnesses from Trump’s orbit to testify. A federal judge in South Carolina ruled on Monday that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) will have to comply with a subpoena for his testimony in the matter.

Giuliani had fought the subpoena via litigation in New York state court, but was unable to convince a judge to allow him to skip out on testifying. He even argued last week that an unspecified medical condition would prevent him from testifying; the DA’s office countered that Giuliani had flown to Europe in recent weeks, on tickets paid for in cash.

Giuliani was in close touch with Trump attorneys who helped organize the fake electors scheme in the state — an effort that saw members of the Georgia Republican Party declare themselves electors for Trump after the state had certified its electoral college votes for Biden.

Kenneth Chesebro, an attorney who prosecutors say organized that effort, told TPM last week that he will appear before the grand jury later this month.

Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: