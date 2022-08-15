Giuliani Is A Target In Fulton County Probe

Prosecutors with the Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney’s office told attorneys for Rudy Giuliani that he is a target in their criminal investigation into election interference, an attorney for Giuliani told TPM.

Prosecutors on Monday told Bill Thomas, a Georgia attorney for Giuliani, that Giuliani was considered a target, Costello told TPM. Giuliani is scheduled to appear before the investigation’s grand jury on Monday.

Costello told TPM that Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor assigned to the probe, told Thomas that Giuliani was a target on Monday. The New York Times first reported the move.

The Georgia investigation, run by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, has focused on attempts by Trump and his allies and attorneys to subvert the election results in Georgia.

A grand jury empaneled to investigate the matter has called multiple high-profile witnesses from Trump’s orbit to testify. A federal judge in South Carolina ruled on Monday that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) will have to comply with a subpoena for his testimony in the matter.

Giuliani had fought the subpoena via litigation in New York state court, but was unable to convince a judge to allow him to skip out on testifying. He even argued last week that an unspecified medical condition would prevent him from testifying; the DA’s office countered that Giuliani had flown to Europe in recent weeks, on tickets paid for in cash.

Giuliani was in close touch with Trump attorneys who helped organize the fake electors scheme in the state — an effort that saw members of the Georgia Republican Party declare themselves electors for Trump after the state had certified its electoral college votes for Biden.

Kenneth Chesebro, an attorney who prosecutors say organized that effort, told TPM last week that he will appear before the grand jury later this month.