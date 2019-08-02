NYPD Admin Judge Recommends Officer Involved In Eric Garner’s Death Be Fired

A New York City Police Department administrative judge recommended that the officer involved in the death of Eric Garner be fired, CNN reported Friday.

According to a source with direct knowledge of the decision who spoke to CNN, Deputy Commissioner of Trial Rosemarie Maldonado made the recommendation on Friday. Police Commissioner James O’Neill is reportedly expected to carry out Maldonado’s recommendation.

In the interim, a citizen review board and lawyers for officer Daniel Pantaleo will have two weeks to respond to the recommendation before O’Neill makes his final decision. Pantaleo has been on administrative duty since Garner’s death in 2014.

The decision comes just after Attorney General Bill Barr opted not to pursue federal civil rights charges against Pantaleo.

Earlier this week, New York City Mayor Bill deBlasio was heckled during the 2020 Democratic debate, with protesters yelling “fire Pantaleo!”

The mayor responded that there would “be justice, I have confidence in that.”