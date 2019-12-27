Latest
LYNCHBURG, VA - MAY 13: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Jerry Falwell (R), President of Liberty University, on stage during a commencement at Liberty University May 13, 2017 in Lynchburg, Virginia. President Trump is the first sitting president to speak at LibertyÕs commencement since George H.W. Bush spoke in 1990. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
7 hours ago
The Evangelical War Over Impeachment Has Been A Long Time Coming
13 hours ago
Trump Feeds Right Wing Push To Name Ukraine Whistleblower
14 hours ago
Army National Guard Acts Against 2 Soldiers Who Were Members Of Extremist Group

NYC Beefs Up Police Presence In Some Jewish Communities Amid Anti-Semitic Incidents

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK- DECEMBER 12: An Hasidic man walks past a patrol car on December 12, 2019 in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)
By
|
December 27, 2019 2:34 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

New York City is beefing up police presence in certain neighborhoods in the wake of a string of anti-Semitic incidents that continued Friday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that there would be more cops in Boro Park, Crown Heights and Williamsburg, as well as at synagogues.

The three neighborhoods and others have seen several attacks and other incidents in recent days. Multiple New York City Jews have been physically assaulted in public; some assailants have allegedly accompanied the attacks with anti-Semitic slurs.

At least six of the incidents that occurred this week are being investigated as potential hate crimes.

In one instance in Manhattan on Monday, a man was allegedly punched in the face and then kicked while on the ground. The alleged assaulter, 37 years his minor, allegedly made an anti-Semitic comment in the process.

“Fuck you Jew,” another victim recalled being told as a Slurpie was thrown at him in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Crown Heights.

The wave continued on Friday, when a woman allegedly slapped three people in Crown Heights.

Also Friday, a man reportedly walked into the World Headquarters of the ultra-Orthodox Lubavitch movement in Crown Heights and threatened a mass shooting before walking away.

The incidents come in the wake of a shooting massacre at a kosher deli in Jersey City, New Jersey earlier this month, which is being investigated as an act of terrorism, “fueled both by anti-Semitism and anti-law enforcement beliefs.”

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: