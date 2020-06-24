NY, NJ And CT Guvs Tell Travelers From COVID Hot Spots To Isolate For 14 Days

TARRYTOWN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2020/06/15: Governor Andrew Cuomo holds daily press briefing at the foot of Mario Cuomo Bridge in Tarrytown. Cuomo is opening up a "shared use path" for pedestrians and bike ride...

TARRYTOWN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2020/06/15: Governor Andrew Cuomo holds daily press briefing at the foot of Mario Cuomo Bridge in Tarrytown. Cuomo is opening up a "shared use path" for pedestrians and bike riders. The path is 3.6 miles long and features 6 scenic overlooks, public art and interactive displays. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

MORE

LESS