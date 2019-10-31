Latest
5 mins ago
House Passes Impeachment Procedures Measure, Setting Stage For Public Hearings
7 mins ago
Trump Judicial Nominee Cries Over American Bar Association’s Withering Assessment
41 mins ago
WSJ: Parnas Named Company ‘Fraud Guarantee’ To Hide Legal Trouble From Search Results

Nunes Accuses Schiff Of Leading A Cult, Claims Media Are His ‘Followers’

Committe Chairman Adam Schiff (R), Democrat of California, listens as Ranking Member Devin Nunes, Republican of California, speaks before Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testifies at a hearing... Committe Chairman Adam Schiff (R), Democrat of California, listens as Ranking Member Devin Nunes, Republican of California, speaks before Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testifies at a hearing of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on September 26, 2019, in Washington, DC. - Maguire is testifying on the whistleblower complaint, regarding communication between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 31, 2019 11:37 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

In a particularly outlandish speech from the House floor on Thursday morning, House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes (R-CA), who has a well-documented vendetta against the media, accused Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) of being a cult leader.

He also called Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee and members of the media Schiff’s loyal “cult followers,” while arguing that the House Intelligence Committee is just a guise for an “impeachment committee.”

“Every one of their actions, from the staff they hire to the Trump conspiracy theories they investigate, their willful neglect of our basic oversight duties that this has been their plan from day one,” he said, making the remarks ahead of the House’s vote to formalize the impeachment process. 

“What we’re seeing among Democrats on the Intelligence Committee down in the SCIF (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility) right now is like a cult,” he continued. “These are a group of people loyally following their leader as he bounces from one outlandish conspiracy theory to another. And the media are the cult followers, permanently stationed outside the committee spaces, pretending to take everything seriously because they too support the goal of removing the President from office.”

The remarks were so outrageous, it moved Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) to speak out against the cult comparison, a remarkable gesture given Speier’s documented hesitancy to speak about her history. While working as a staffer for Rep. Leo Ryan (D-CA), she accompanied the congressman on a fact-finding mission to the Jim Jones Peoples Temple cult in Guyana. Ryan was assassinated and Speier was shot five times during the infamous Jonestown Massacre that left more than 900 people dead in an act of mass murder-suicide.

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a senior newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: