Latest
6 mins ago
Three Black Lawmakers Endorse Bloomberg As He Faces Scrutiny About Stop And Frisk
9 mins ago
Barr Agrees To Testify Before House Judiciary Committee On 3/31, Dems Say
52 mins ago
READ: Judge Shuts Down Newly Revealed Stone Demand For Retrial

Nunes And Other House Intel GOPers Boycott Meeting To Force Schiff To Investigate FISA

House Select Committee on Intelligence ranking member Devin Nunes (R-CA) looks on as committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks during a hearing concerning 2016 Russian interference in the U.S. elections on March 2... House Select Committee on Intelligence ranking member Devin Nunes (R-CA) looks on as committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks during a hearing concerning 2016 Russian interference in the U.S. elections on March 28, 2019. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 12, 2020 3:57 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes (R-CA) and his eight Republican colleagues on the committee skipped a meeting on Wednesday in protest of committee chair Adam Schiff (D-CA).

The GOP lawmakers sent Schiff a letter informing him that they would not attend a Strategic Technology and Advanced Research (STAR) subcommittee meeting scheduled for Wednesday morning, claiming that the committee as a whole “has strayed far from its mandate of overseeing the Intelligence Community” under his leadership.

The Republicans complained that Schiff had not adequately addressed the issues outlined in the Justice Department inspector general’s report on the FBI’s Russia-Trump campaign probe, particularly the agency’s process of obtaining a FISA to monitor Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. The FISA issue has been political catnip for President Donald Trump’s allies, who claim the probe was a “deep state” conspiracy against Trump.

“Until the Committee prioritizes oversight activities related to urgent and critical concerns, Republican Members cannot support distractions from our core responsibilities,” the House Intel Republicans wrote in their letter.

Schiff didn’t seem too shaken by the stunt.

“Republicans boycotted the oversight hearing protesting the lack of *checks notes* oversight hearings,” the Democrat tweeted after the meeting, noting that his committee had held many oversight sessions.

“We’ll keep doing our job,” he added.

Read the letter, obtained by CNN reporter Jeremy Herb, below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: