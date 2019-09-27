NRA Uses Looming Impeachment Threat To Squeeze Trump On Gun Control

Latest
September 27, 2019 5:54 pm
The squeeze is on.

With President Donald Trump facing impeachment, the NRA is reportedly looking to leverage the political moment to lock in his opposition to new gun control measures.

Trump and NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre met Friday to discuss the the NRA providing financial support for Trump’s impeachment defense, the New York Times reported Friday.

The support comes at a price.

“Mr. LaPierre asked that the White House ‘stop the games’ over gun control legislation, people familiar with the meeting said,” the Times said.

The report said it was not clear whether Trump or LaPierre raised the prospect of financial support.

The White House confirmed Trump and LaPierre’s meeting to TPM but declined to comment on what they discussed.

For its part, the NRA has been in turmoil for months, engaged in multiple lawsuits with its former partner Ackerman McQueen and beset with internal fighting.

Read the Times’ report here.

Matt Shuham
