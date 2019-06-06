Latest
on May 30, 2018 in Washington, DC.
1 hour ago
Giuliani Plans To Leave Trump’s Legal Team After Russia Probe ‘Cleanup’
2 hours ago
Court Doc: GOP Consultant’s Files Reveal NC Leg Lied In Redistricting Case
at Pasadena Convention Center on July 30, 2017 in Pasadena, California.
2 hours ago
Tomi Lahren Laments Oppression Of Straight, White Men After Parade Backlash
news

NRA Subpoenas Ex-President Oliver North In Escalation Of NRA Infighting

Oliver North, political commentator and former United States Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel, speaks at the 2017 Values Voter Summit, at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C., on Friday, October 13, 2017. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
NurPhoto via Getty Images
By
June 6, 2019 7:21 pm

The National Rifle Association subpoenaed its former president, Oliver North, amid the gun giant’s avalanche of legal woes.

According to court filings reported by the Daily Beast on Thursday, the NRA subpoenaed North last month for documents on his expenses, along with his communications about media leaks, NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre, and NRA ad firm Ackerman McQueen, which produces NRA TV.

The NRA also issued subpoenas to two other NRA board members: Lance Olson and Daniel Boren.

The move further fuels the gun lobby group’s infighting over allegations of financial corruption.

It began in April, when the NRA sued Ackerman for documents on its financial ties to North, the NRA’s president at the time. LaPierre then claimed that North was trying to end the NRA’s lawsuit by blackmailing him over allegations of financial mismanagement, such as using NRA money for luxury suits and travel.

All of which are a “goldmine” for New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is currently investigating the NRA for potentially violating state charity law.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: