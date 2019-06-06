NRA Subpoenas Ex-President Oliver North In Escalation Of NRA Infighting

The National Rifle Association subpoenaed its former president, Oliver North, amid the gun giant’s avalanche of legal woes.

According to court filings reported by the Daily Beast on Thursday, the NRA subpoenaed North last month for documents on his expenses, along with his communications about media leaks, NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre, and NRA ad firm Ackerman McQueen, which produces NRA TV.

The NRA also issued subpoenas to two other NRA board members: Lance Olson and Daniel Boren.

The move further fuels the gun lobby group’s infighting over allegations of financial corruption.

It began in April, when the NRA sued Ackerman for documents on its financial ties to North, the NRA’s president at the time. LaPierre then claimed that North was trying to end the NRA’s lawsuit by blackmailing him over allegations of financial mismanagement, such as using NRA money for luxury suits and travel.

All of which are a “goldmine” for New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is currently investigating the NRA for potentially violating state charity law.