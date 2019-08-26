Latest
NRA Funded Private Jet Rides For Wayne LaPierre’s Family Members

August 26, 2019 3:44 pm
NRA Executive Wayne LaPierre treated his niece and her daughter to private jet rides — on his organization’s dime.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, the LaPierres spent many thousands of the NRA’s dollars to ferry niece Colleen Sterner and her daughter to and from central Nebraska. Sterner is reportedly a low-level NRA employee.

It’s not the first time LaPierre has put NRA money to questionable use — he was at one time angling to get the group to fund his $6 million mansion in Texas. 

New York Attorney General Letitia James has been investigating his expenses, in relation to the NRA’s long-held nonprofit status. The NRA’s nonprofit charter is registered in New York state.

