As NRA Implodes, Team Trump Worries That It Will Lose Crucial Turnout Boost

As the NRA implodes under a heap of scandal, President Donald Trump’s campaign staff and allies worry that the reelection effort will suffer without the gun group’s impressive reach and turnout abilities.

According to Politico, team Trump is afraid that the hobbled organization will be unable to mobilize its millions of members, especially in Rust Belt states.

The NRA, weakened by internal fighting, ousters and investigations, is being roiled by turmoil at the same time that the Koch network and the Chamber of Commerce have taken a step back from their once robust role in the election of conservatives.

“No organization has been more important to conservative voter education and engagement than the NRA. We all hope they’re able to mount the kind of effort in the 2020 cycle they have in the past,” Gregg Keller, a former American Conservative Union executive director, told Politico. “But in case they can’t, given their current situation, I hope they’re being forthright about that within the movement so others can pick up the slack.”

“The situation has folks nervous.”