Latest
The Twitter app is seen on various digital devices on March 28, 2018. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto)
10 mins ago
Twitter Announces Ban On Political Ads As FB Takes Heat Over Its Ad Policy
1 hour ago
Fox News Hosts Now Raising Questions About NYT’s Reporting On Vindman Testimony
2 hours ago
Trump Considering Legal Loophole To Install Right-Winger At DHS

Key Impeachment Witness On National Security Council Will Leave Job

WASHINGTON, - MARCH 24: The White House is seen on March 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. Special counsel Robert Mueller has delivered his report on alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election to Attorney ... WASHINGTON, - MARCH 24: The White House is seen on March 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. Special counsel Robert Mueller has delivered his report on alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election to Attorney General William Barr. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 30, 2019 5:32 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Tim Morrison, a National Security Council official and a key witness in the House’s impeachment inquiry, is expected to leave his job, an administration official confirmed to TPM Wednesday.

It’s not clear if Morrison is resigning or being fired. NPR first reported the news Wednesday.

An administration official told TPM in an email: “After more than a year of service at the National Security Council, Mr. Morrison has decided to pursue other opportunities – and has been considering doing so for some time. We wish him well.”

Morrison is scheduled to testify in the impeachment probe on Thursday and will appear if subpoenaed, his lawyer told TPM last week.

The senior director for European and Russian affairs on the National Security Council, Morrison took that position after Fiona Hill announced her resignation from the NSC in July.

Both officials witnessed first hand several of the incidents now under scrutiny in the impeachment probe.

This post has been updated.

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: